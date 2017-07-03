HELENA – A mock inquest into the death of Thomas Francis Meagher was held Friday at the State Capitol in the old Supreme Court room.

A part of Meagher Fest, the inquest explored the mysterious disappearance of the Irish rebel and Montana leader from the 19th century.

Just like his life, Meagher’s death was controversial.

The mock inquest into his alleged drowning provided a chance for the public to come to their own conclusions.

Relph Steele, who played an Irish attorney in the mock inquest, said a real verdict is reached at the end of the night.

“We pick a real jury and they make a factual determination as to what caused the demise of Thomas Francis Meagher 150 years ago,” Steele said.

The actors dressed in authentic attire for the period and read from real testimony during the original inquest.

For Meagher’s enthusiasts, the mock inquest was a chance to raise awareness about an important historical figure in both U.S. and Montana history.

“People should pay attention to Thomas Francis Meagher. There’s a county named after him. He was a seminal figure in U.S. history and Montana history,” Steele said.