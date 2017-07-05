(HELENA) Craft beer from Montana will get a showcase in Canada Thursday.

Tom Palaia, the U.S. Consul General in Calgary, is hosting a post-Independence Day celebration, with more than 7,000 guests expected. They’ll be able to try a selection of beers from six Montana breweries, including Helena’s Lewis and Clark Brewing Company and The Front Brewing Company from Great Falls.

Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, state economic advisers and several Montana brewery owners will be in attendance at the celebration.

Lewis & Clark president and owner Max Pigman won’t be at the party, but he did deliver some of his company’s beer. He said it was a chance to bring some more attention to what’s being produced in Montana.

“When you’re talking about being less than five, six hours away, there’s certainly some great opportunity that’s a lot closer than many of the other markets out there,” said Pigman.

Montana craft beers may already be developing a reputation. Pigman said he’s already seen more Canadians coming to the state to try local craft beers – sometimes touring from city to city to visit different breweries.