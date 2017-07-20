HELENA (AP) — Montana’s chief elections officer alleges that more than 300 illegal ballots were cast, but not counted, during the special congressional election in May.

Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton made the assertion Thursday before an interim legislative committee.

Sen. Sue Malek, a Missoula Democrat who leads the State Administration and Veterans’ Affairs committee, challenged Stapleton’s allegations of voter fraud. She says those ballots were rejected because of honest mistakes.

Stapleton acknowledges that no one in Montana has ever been prosecuted for voter fraud, but suggests it routinely happens.

He says many of the ballots had mismatched signatures. He urged county elections officials to take fraud allegations more seriously.

More than 383,000 people cast ballots in the May 25 special election won by U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte. The disputed ballots represent .07 percent of the total vote.

AP writer: Bobby Caina Calvan