UPDATE – Authorities have released the name of the Missoula firefighter who died on Wednesday while battling a wildfire.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reported that Trenton M. Johnson, 19, of Missoula died after a tree snag fell on him. The incident happened at around 5 p.m. while Johnson was fighting the Florence Fire north of Seeley Lake.

Johnson was flown to Missoula but was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was an employee of Grayback Forestry.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the details surrounding the fatal event, according to spokeswoman Brenda Bassett.

Story continues below



Montana’s U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines released the statements Thursday morning following Johnson’s death:

“This is a tragic day for Missoula and all of Montana as we mourn the loss of firefighter Trenton Johnson. His bravery and sacrifice will not be forgotten. This is a sobering reminder that every day firefighters put their lives on the line to protect ours. Sharla and I send our thoughts to Mr. Johnson’s family and friends, and we pray for comfort and healing during this difficult time.”

Terrible news this morning. Praying for this hero’s family. https://t.co/2iGW75Was0 — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) July 20, 2017

Montana’s Governor Steve Bullock also issued a statement on Johnson’s death.

“Firefighters dedicate their lives each day to ensure the safety of our communities. Lisa and I send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of firefighter Trenton Johnson. He will forever be remembered as a brave man who exemplifies the courage and selflessness of all our first responders.”

MISSOULA – A Montana firefighter was killed by a falling tree in the Lolo National Forest.

The incident happened Wednesday. Authorities said the firefighter was part of a 20-person attack crew fighting a forest fire in the Seeley Lake Ranger District.

That district is located primarily in North East of Missoula and is on the east side of the Lolo National Forest.

Officials have not released which fire the firefighter was assigned to.

The firefighter was identified as a 19-year-old man from Missoula but his name was not immediately released.

Officials said more information will be released Thursday at a noon media briefing.