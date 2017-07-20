MISSOULA – A Montana firefighter was killed by a falling tree in the Lolo National Forest.

The incident happened Wednesday. Authorities said the firefighter was part of a 20-person attack crew fighting a forest fire in the Seeley Lake Ranger District.

That district is located primarily in North East of Missoula and is on the east side of the Lolo National Forest.

Officials have not released which fire the firefighter was assigned to.

The firefighter was identified as a 19-year-old man from Missoula but his name was not immediately released.

Officials said more information will be released Thursday at a noon media briefing.