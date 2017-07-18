With cows outnumbering people by more than 2-to-1 in Montana, leather is a big part of the Treasure State’s heritage — and one Missoula business is transforming that raw hide into practical works of art.

MTN stepped inside the workshop of Goertzen Adventure Equipment to learn how rough leather is transformed into the company’s beautiful bags.

They say necessity is the mother of invention. That’s true for Joe Goertzen, who from a young age knew he had a knack for creating gear to explore great outdoors. He spent his youth altering equipment to better suit his needs.

“You know, hiking backpacks, that kind of stuff,” said Goertzen in his shop. “And so I always kind of sewed and cut up things, and then I started making a fly fishing lanyard. That really took off.”

That fly fishing lanyard was based on a tried-and-true design, but Goertzen saw room for improvement. He set up a shop in a basement and got to work. Goertzen Adventure Equipment was born.

“I added all the leather extravaganzas to it, and then the actual fly, this component. This is pretty unique to my design, and then the stomach strap as well, the belly strap,” he recalled.

The lanyard’s success took Goertzen by surprise. Joe was able to buy better leather working equipment and move from the basement into an actual shop where he began to focus on crafting hand-made bags. Goertzen’s business is called Goertzen Adventure Equipment for a reason, and the leather he uses lives up to that name.

“I prefer to call it kind of a cowboy leather,” Goertzen said with a laugh. “The same leather a cowboy has on his chaps. It’s got scars from barbed wire fencing, it’s got the brands still in it, it’s got real cows that you see walking around Montana.”

Goertzen said cowboy leather makes for durable bags, but it’s okay if they get beat up, “Most people like them the more beat up they are. They age and weather real nice.”

Goertzen and his employees can turn out about six bags on a good day, each hand made. The adventure company now ships bags worldwide, but he said there has been a learning curve.

“I’m good at making the bags and everything, being a businessman I had to learn along the way.”

Goertzen said he’s happy to share his passion with the world, and that he’s lucky his hobby doubles as his livelihood. He sells bags and lanyards at the Missoula Farmer’s Market and online here.

MTN’s Eric Clements