SIDNEY, Mont. (AP) — An eastern Montana man has pleaded guilty to killing a man as he sat on an excavator at a work site in August 2016.

Raymond Hansen of Sidney pleaded guilty Friday to deliberate homicide in the shooting death of 63-year-old Terry Klein. A plea agreement calls for Hansen to be sentenced to 100 years in prison with 30 suspended.

Court officials said Hansen didn’t give a reason for the shooting, which happened while the victim was working on a breached irrigation canal south of Sidney.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Hansen’s sentencing will be scheduled for no sooner than Oct. 13.