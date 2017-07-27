HELENA – Private providers of care for the elderly, disabled and other low-income clients in Montana blasted a proposed rate cut for their services Thursday, saying it will further undercut already stressed community-based care.

From mental-health centers to operators of assisted-living homes, providers at a day-long hearing in Helena implored the Bullock administration to reduce the rate cut and look elsewhere to meet budget cuts mandated by a law signed in May.

“These rate cuts will cause safety-net programs to disappear, as providers cannot overcome the cost of these cuts,” said Katherine Isaacson of Western Montana Mental Health Center in Missoula. “And suicide? We’re going to see more suicide.”

The Bullock administration has proposed cutting by 3.47 percent the rates paid for services covered by Medicaid, the state-federal program that covers medical and other health care-related services for the poor.

The proposal is in response to a law that says millions of dollars must be cut from the Department of Public Health and Human Services because state tax revenue missed a pre-determined target in June.

The law, passed by the 2017 Legislature and signed by Gov. Steve Bullock, outlines $70 million in general-fund cuts across state government.

State health officials said the law requires them to cut Medicaid rates by $26 million the next two years, in state and federal funds. The 3.47 percent cut is needed to meet that dollar amount, they said Thursday.

But providers and their representatives argued the cut can be smaller, and that other savings could be found DPHHS, the largest agency in state government.

“What we’re really asking the department to do is take a look at whether there is anything else in that big agency that could possibly share the burden of these cuts,” said Rose Hughes of the Montana Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes and other providers.

She and others noted that state institutions, like the Montana State Hospital that cares for the mentally ill, is not facing any significant cuts – and that state employees are getting a small raise as well.