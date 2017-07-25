(HELENA) The Montana Public Service Commission is considering a proposal to limit the costs of phone calls between jail inmates and their families.

“Our goal is to see that the charges for those inmate calls are both equitable and consistent across the structure,” said PSC chairman Brad Johnson.

Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to start rulemaking process for a rate cap on in-state calls from local detention facilities.

The proposed cap is 25 cents a minute for collect calls and 21 cents a minute using a prepaid phone card – based on rates the Federal Communications Commission already set for inmate calls across state lines. Commissioners could still alter that proposal during the rulemaking process.

The current rate varies at facilities around Montana – from around 20 cents a minute to nearly $1 a minute. Johnson said the commission has already heard from many people frustrated by the higher prices.

“It’s not unusual for us to get lots of canned emails that are exactly the same with different names on them, but that wasn’t the case here,” he said. “This was interested individuals actually taking the time to weigh in and say, ‘Hey, this is a problem. When we spend more for a 15-minute call with our loved one than we do for cell service for a month, this is not right.’”

Last month, a federal court ruled the FCC was not able to set rates for inmate calls within a given state. That left an opening for state regulators like the PSC to make their own rules.

The PSC will take public comment on the proposed cap through Sept. 18. After that, a public hearing will be held. Johnson said commissioners could approve a final rule by mid-October.

Whatever the commission decides will not affect calls from the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. That rate is already capped by contract at 14 cents a minute.