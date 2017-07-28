(HELENA) Local school districts are making preparations for how they’ll adjust, after state officials announced cuts in the payments they make to districts.

The Office of Public Instruction confirmed this week that it will reduce its August payments for four programs by about $6.6 million. That includes reductions in funding for special education and at-risk students, a large cut in district block grant payments, and the elimination of the Data for Achievement payment.

The cuts come as a result of Senate Bill 261, passed by state lawmakers during this year’s legislative session. The bill required large spending reductions if state revenues fell short of what was expected. Last week, Gov. Steve Bullock’s budget director confirmed the deepest cuts laid out in SB 261 will be necessary.

OPI says SB 261 will reduce school funding by about $19.1 million over the next two years.

“I am disappointed that local communities are being burdened by these reductions, which will directly affect students,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said in a statement.

This week, OPI released data on how these cuts will affect each district in Montana. Helena Public Schools will lose about $300,000 – almost $200,000 for elementary education and more than $100,000 for high schools. Great Falls Public Schools will see a total funding cut of around $270,000.

Smaller school districts are also affected. The East Helena School District will lose around $36,000 in state payments. Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer said that’s almost equivalent to the annual salary of one teacher or several paraprofessionals.

“On a small budget like East Helena operates on, $36,000 is a lot of money to us,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of built-in ability to absorb things like that. We are operating a very fiscally conservative budget.”

Whitmoyer said the first change he plans to make is putting off the purchase of new textbooks for a year. Normally, the district conducts a review of the curriculum for one subject each year. If leaders determine the district’s textbooks need to be replaced, they buy new ones for each grade level.

This year, the district planned to review its English and reading books, but that will likely be put on hold. Whitmoyer said that delay will mean putting off replacing other subjects’ textbooks as well.

“If we were to move it back a year, it moves everything back a year,” he said.

You can find a full breakdown of the budget cuts each school district in Montana will face at the OPI website (http://lists.opi.mt.gov/link.php?M=64663&N=3397&L=8918&F=H)