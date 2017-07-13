HELENA – As of this month, everyone gassing up in Montana is paying higher fuel taxes – but Montana drivers also face $25 million in higher vehicle fees over the next two years.
The increased fees – most of which are on vehicle registrations – are the second, less-publicized part of a highway funding package passed by the 2017 Montana Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Steve Bullock.
Lawmakers and state agencies that worked on the package say it not only increased state money for highway construction but also maintained budgets for other vehicle-related services, like the Montana Highway Patrol and issuance of driver’s licenses.
“No one likes to pay additional fees, but no one likes to wait in long lines at the Motor Vehicle Division, no one likes to sit on the side of the road at 11 o’clock at night and not have a Highway Patrol trooper come out to respond to their incident,” Department of Justice spokesman Eric Sell told MTN News. “This was necessary to ensure that the Department of Justice can continue providing the services that the people of Montana depend on.”
The fee increases include:
- A $5 charge for each vehicle registration, to fund salaries for the Montana Highway Patrol. Raises about $10 million over next two years.
- A $16.50 charge on temporary registration permits, for newly purchased vehicles. Raises $4.6 million over next two years.
- Effective next January, a 3 percent charge on vehicle registration fees. For cars four years old or less, the fee is $6.81, and lower for older cars. Raises $5.5 million over next two years.
- Effective next January, an additional $825 registration fee for vehicles worth more than $150,000 and 10 years old or less, and an additional $800 registration fee for motorhomes worth more than $300,000 and are 10 years old or less. Raises about $5 million over next two years.
- Effective next January, a 3 percent charge on driver’s license fees, or $1.22 on the $40.50 paid to renew a license for eight years. Raises about $5.5 million over next two years.