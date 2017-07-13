HELENA – As of this month, everyone gassing up in Montana is paying higher fuel taxes – but Montana drivers also face $25 million in higher vehicle fees over the next two years.

The increased fees – most of which are on vehicle registrations – are the second, less-publicized part of a highway funding package passed by the 2017 Montana Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Steve Bullock.

Lawmakers and state agencies that worked on the package say it not only increased state money for highway construction but also maintained budgets for other vehicle-related services, like the Montana Highway Patrol and issuance of driver’s licenses.

“No one likes to pay additional fees, but no one likes to wait in long lines at the Motor Vehicle Division, no one likes to sit on the side of the road at 11 o’clock at night and not have a Highway Patrol trooper come out to respond to their incident,” Department of Justice spokesman Eric Sell told MTN News. “This was necessary to ensure that the Department of Justice can continue providing the services that the people of Montana depend on.”

Story continues below



The fee increases include: