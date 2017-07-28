SUPERIOR -More evacuations are being ordered near the Sunrise fire outside of Superior.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately.

The announcement comes as the fire is creeping down towards Quartz Creek. Winds are predicted to increase Friday afternoon, and officials want to give residents enough time to leave the area.

The Stage 3 Evacuation Order Area now includes Sunrise Creek, Quartz Flats and Quartz Creek meaning that occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately.

A Stage 2 Evacuation Warning remains in effect for Verde Creek. That means area residents should to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

A Stage 1 Evacuation Alert is in place for the Rivulet area meaning that residents need to stay alert and keep informed of the fire.

Sunrise Point Road is closed at this time as are several trails in the area. A public meeting to discuss the fire will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at the Lozeau Lodge Pavilion.

New infrared mapping shows that the Sunrise fire has burned 4,300 acres and is 5% contained. There are still 60 structures threatened by the blaze. The fire is burning 11 miles south of Superior.

Fire managers report that the blaze gained 1,000 acres to the east around Sunrise Peak, and the fire moved closer to structures in the Sunrise and Quartz Flats areas on Thursday.

The American Red Cross is manning a shelter for fire evacuees at Superior High School. A fire information line has been set up at (406) 822-9084. It’s manned from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily?.

The American Red Cross offers up the following advice on how to prepare for evacuation:

Download our free Wildfire app.

Gather your family or household members and delegate responsibilities.

Assemble an emergency kit to take with you when you evacuate. For a detailed list of items to include visit http://www.redcross.org/get-help/prepare-for-emergencies

Prepare an information kit with important documents like medical, banking, and insurance records.

Save a list of emergency numbers on every cellphone.

Plan ahead for your pets and livestock. Ask local officials where you can bring them.

Identify a place to meet in case you are separated.

Plan and practice several evacuation routes from your neighborhood.

If an evacuation is imminent:

Tune in to local radio and television stations for updated emergency information.

Limit exposure to smoke and dust. Keep indoor air clean by closing (but not locking) windows and doors. Close curtains, shutters, and blinds. Use the recycle mode on your air conditioner.

Turn on exterior lights.

Remove flammable items from decks and porches.

Open gates for animals that cannot be evacuated.

Connect a hose to an outside spigot, mark any water sources on your property, and leave a ladder for firefighters.

Put your emergency kit in your car. Back your car into the garage or park it in an open space facing the direction of escape, with windows closed and keys in the ignition.

Put your best driver at the wheel. Turn on lights, drive slowly and watch out for emergency vehicles.

Evacuate as soon as the order is given. Don’t delay.

Mark Thorsell reporting for MTN