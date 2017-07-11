GREAT FALLS – Due to added flights, the Great Falls International Airport is experiencing record number passengers this summer, especially in the morning. However, the perks of more options leave customers with longer wait times.

Airport officials said to expect delays in security of up to 45 minutes during the morning flights. They advised passengers to arrive between 90 minutes to 2 hours before the scheduled flight time.

TSA processes roughly 350 people every morning before 7 a.m. according to airport officials. Many people are missing their flights because they did not arrive early enough to get through security.

The Airport Authority said if passengers don’t complete their check-in 45 minutes before their flight, the airline may cancel the reservation. You can check-in online up to 24 hours in advance through the airline websites or apps.

Story continues below



All three airlines Alaska, Delta and United have added seats to every direct destination this summer – allowing fliers to have more options this summer.