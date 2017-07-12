MISSOULA – The Missoula Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing girl.

Cora Lynn Freshour 14, hasn’t been seen since June 27. Her mom said she ran away from home around 12:30 a.m.

MPD described her as white, five feet four inches and 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Both of her ears are pierced and she wears braces.

She was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, gray/black sweat pants and white Nike Shoes. According to Cora’s mother, she was carrying a black Dakine backpack when she left, and her hair was in pigtails.

Police say Cora may be trying to get to St. Ignatius to see her boyfriend. If you know where she is, please call 9-1-1. If you’ve seen her, or have information as to where she might be located, please call Ofc. Dave Hayden at (406) 396-3214.

