HELENA – On Monday, the ACLU of Montana challenged a proposed initiative that would prohibit transgender people from using the public bathroom or locker room that corresponds with their gender identity.

Last week Initiative 183 was approved for signature-gathering – the first step toward placing it on the 2018 Montana ballot. I-183 would require people to use the bathroom or locker room of their biological sex.

In a press release, the ACLU said the initiative would cause harm to the Montana LGBTQ community and would have a long-term financial impact on the state.

Representatives cite a predicted $3.7 billion in losses to North Carolina’s economy after a similar law was passed in that state.

“Any description of the true intent of this discriminatory initiative– to prevent transgender individuals from using public facilities that correspond with their gender identity – is entirely absent from the ballot statement,” said Caitlin Borgmann, Executive Director of the ACLU of Montana. “In order for Montana voters to cast an intelligent and informed vote, they must have clear and accurate information about the Montana Family Foundation’s proposed initiative.”

The ACLU of Montana has asked the state Supreme Court to rule on the challenge.