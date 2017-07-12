HELENA – The Montana Historical Society plans a broad range of program cuts next month to meet a 16 percent budget reduction – including canceling guided tours of the state Capitol.

“It’s less opportunity for visitors and Montanans alike to learn about their spectacular Capitol building,” Society Director Bruce Whittenberg told MTN News. “It will be based on a self-guided tour now.”

The cuts are part of coming reductions across state government, put in place by the 2017 Legislature and Gov. Steve Bullock and triggered by tax revenue that isn’t meeting projections.

If state revenue for the 2017 fiscal year, which ended June 30, comes in below $2.18 billion, a full slate of budget cuts outlined in a Senate bill will take effect next month – including the Historical Society.

Whittenberg said he’s been told to “prepare for the worst” on the revenue triggers, and has outlined more than a dozen program changes at the society, effective Aug. 18. They include: