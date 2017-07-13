HELENA – After 39 months of intense treatment for cancer, a young Helena boy is receiving his wish.

The Montana Hope Project and the Montana Highway Patrol presented 11-year-old David Reed with a check for a week-long Alaskan cruise.

For Reed and his family, it’s been a long road to this point.

David was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia two days before his seventh birthday, he spent eight months in Spokane for intensive chemotherapy with frequent trips back to Washington after returning to Helena.

Story continues below



“One of things he was always looking forward to was his wish trip. He’s now in total remission and he’s very excited to go on this Alaskan cruise,” Kathryn Reed, David’s mom, said.

The wish trip is one of hundreds of wishes that the Montana Hope Project has granted to children with critical illnesses and those with life-altering conditions.

Amanda Villa was one of two MHP Troopers who presented Reed and his family with the check.

“It’s great to be able to help these kids and give them a wish and kind of take their mind off all the medical stuff they’ve got going on at home,” Villa said.

Montana Hope Project also threw an ice cream party for Reed and his friends and family at the Great Northern Carousel. After a combo bubblegum, huckleberry and cotton candy ice cream, Reed was happy for the sending off party and looks forward to the cruise.

“We’re going to go zip-gliding, dog sledding…going to buy things for sure,” He said.

For the family, the cruise is a much needed break.

“After all of the stress of the treatments, it’s just really nice to have fun and be able to go play and see something new together,” he added said.