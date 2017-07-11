HELENA – With the outbreak of fires around the area over the last few weeks, fire officials and state agencies have to work closely together.

The Rural Fire Council, consisting of over a dozen different organizations, meets once a month to give status updates about their departments and to coordinate efforts.

The council, which includes representatives from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the U.S. Forest Service and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, met Monday.

The groups highlighted the ongoing hot and dry conditions, noting that an unattended burning campfire has been found every day for the last couple weeks in state parks.

Multiple fire calls in the past weeks have also put a strain on volunteer departments.

Dave Sammons, president at the East Valley Volunteer Fire Department, said the volunteer departments could use more people.

“Hopefully we recruit more volunteers to join the local fire department,” Sammons said. “Having employers give their employees time off to go respond to fires or medical emergencies from volunteer fire departments is a huge thing.”

Volunteer firefighters often must balance their own jobs alongside volunteering with the local fire department.

The volunteer fire departments are currently searching for volunteer firefighters.

Sammons said to contact your local fire station for an application. All fire departments host business meetings on the second Tuesday of each month where you can also apply.