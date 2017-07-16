HELENA – Montana tunes echoed throughout downtown Friday afternoon and into the evening.

It was a first for the Meadowlark Music Festival which set up camp in Women’s Park.

The festival included Montana brews, regional wines and a handful of food carts including a new Southeast Asian offering. For just $5 people could hear live music and buy drinks.

Micah Eller came up with the idea for the festival one morning at breakfast with her family. After lots of preparation, Eller and a few others brought the festival together with over a dozen vendors onboard.

“It’s a way to get the community together and give back to the community as well,” Eller said. “We felt there was a little bit of a gap where the Mount Helena Music Festival was before and we missed having these outdoor music and dancing events.”

All the proceeds from the festival will go to the Prickly Pear Land Trust and its BMX trail on Davis Gulch.

Organizers plan to make the event a yearly occurrence.