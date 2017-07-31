HELENA – An energy company that operates wind farms in Montana wants to start a community discussion to help improve the safety of their employees.

NaturEner is concerned about threats to the safety of their employees after two of their wind turbines that were shot back in May.

It is the second shooting of NaturEner wind turbines in five years. NaturEner has asked for a community discussion to address future threats and current safety concerns. They’ve offered to provide tours of the wind farm and answer any questions the community might have.

“No one should have to go to work wondering if they’ll are at risk of getting shot. The fact that two of our technicians were in the field when someone could have fired additional shots makes me sick. I am so thankful that no one got hurt.” Scott Rooney, NaturEner Site Manager, said.

The company also reported that the shooting caused financial impacts from repairs and lost energy.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, call local law enforcement.