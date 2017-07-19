LINCOLN – Fire Managers on the Park Creek Fire north of Lincoln are responding to another fire in the area.

The Arrastra Fire is already estimated at between 150 and 200 acres.

According to a release from the Type II Incident Management Team on the Park Creek Fire local Forest Service Crews responded to suppress the fire.

About 30 firefighters had the fire nearly surrounded, but low relative humidity and active burning resulted in growth.

There will be a community meeting Thursday night at Hooper Park at 7 p.m.