HELENA – Several wildfires sparked in and around Lewis and Clark County and central Montana on Wednesday, placing an even greater burden on already taxed firefighters across the region.

Tuesday night’s thunderstorms and lightning strikes are responsible for the new wildfires.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

The Arrastra Fire burning several miles northwest of Lincoln is already estimated 77 acres

About 30 firefighters had the fire nearly surrounded, but low relative humidity and active burning resulted in growth.

There will be a community meeting Thursday night at Hooper Park at 7 p.m.

Representatives with the U.S. Forest Service said a new fire broke out south of Elliston.

The Limburger fire is burning in an area north of Kading Cabin.

The lightning sparked fire erupted Wednesday and has grown to about 75 acres.

A 20 person firefighting crew, along with air tankers are attacking the fire. More resources are being called in to assist with suppression and containment. No structures are threatened.

Lewis & Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis said a fire on a hillside by Eagle Bay near Canyon Ferry burned between 1.5 and two acres on Wednesday night.

There’s no word yet on any structural damage.

Other fires in the area that continue to burn include the Park Creek Fire and the Lookout Fire.

The Lookout Fire near Wolf Creek is 90 percent contained and has seen no real growth over the last few days. It has burned a total of 390 acres.

The fire prompted an evacuation order for more than 40 homes in the Lyons Creek Road area since the fire erupted last Saturday. Those orders were lifted on Wednesday.

The Park Creek Fire that started last Friday continues to rage and has now burned almost 2,000 acres.

The fire located a few miles north of Lincoln is only five percent contained, prompting road and trail closures in the area. They are in effect until September unless rescinded sooner.