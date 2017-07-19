Good Wednesday Evening,

It’s about to get worse before it gets better. Tuesday night’s thunderstorms and lightning strikes created new wildfires on Wednesday. Afternoon winds fanned smoldering areas into several new full blown wildfires. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for most of central Montana for Thursday, and a RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for southwestern Montana including Jefferson County for Thursday as well. DANGEROUS fire weather conditions will develop Thursday with the combination of strong west winds, low humidity, and hot temperatures. Highs will rise into the 90s, and west winds will reach 15-30mph with higher gusts. Eastward fire movement is likely with the increasing west wind. Wind will continue Thursday night and Friday. Cooler highs in the 70s and 80s will move in Friday, but the wind and fire danger will continue. This weekend, the wind will ease up but conditions are very dry. Highs will be in the 80s Saturday, 90s on Sunday. Skies will be hazy but mostly sunny. The air quality will continue to be less than ideal.

Be safe out there.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist