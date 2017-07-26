(NBC) Animal experts are suggesting that pet owners may have more in common with their animal companion than they think.

In a recent newsletter published by the Funeral Consumer Alliance of Maine, researcher Jessica Pierce stated, “a growing body of research into ‘animal thanatology’ suggests that at least some species of animal have a complex understanding of and relationship to death and dying.”

Pierce said there is evidence to back up the claim that common pets such as dogs and cats grieve the loss of a family member or animal companion.

“When one of them dies and another one is left behind, they often, people will report, the one left behind won’t eat as much or will just seem depressed, or will walk around the house looking for their friend,” she said.

So what does this mean for pet owners?

Don Hanson, a Certified Dog Behavioral Consultant in Bangor, said this behavior is typical in a grieving pet. He also suggests that not all animals grieve the same way or visibly grieve at all.

