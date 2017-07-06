HELENA – Montana’s State Capitol is doing well in the aftermath of the earthquake.

General Services Division Administrator Steve Baiamonte said immediately after the quake he was on the phone with Capitol security for a sweep of the area.

Thursday morning, employees were dispatched to all 40 of Helena’s state buildings to inspect for damage.

Baiamonte said there was very minor damage, including a small piece of stained glass broken and some boxes that fell from shelves.

He added that the windstorm earlier in the evening caused minor damage as well, including some tree branches downed on the Capitol lawn.

Inspections will continue to make sure the Capitol and all state buildings are in good shape.

Baiamonte added that the Capitol underwent seismic retrofitting in the 1960’s.