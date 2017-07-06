Officials at NorthWestern Energy said there is no known damage to the utility’s electric and natural gas system service area following Thursday’s earthquake near Lincoln.

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake was reported shortly after midnight. The epicenter was located about 5.5 miles southeast of Lincoln.

The quake appears to have triggered a power outage in the Lincoln area that affected about 1,350 NorthWestern customers. The outage was reported at 12:30 a.m., the same time as the earthquake hit.

Power was restored to the Lincoln area about 1:15 a.m. Inspections at a substation about six miles east of Lincoln revealed no damage to it.

NorthWestern also fielded a few calls from the Helena area reporting natural gas odors shortly after the quake. The investigation found no damage to the natural gas system.

Emergency officials in the Lincoln area are urging residents to inspect their homes and other property for possible damage caused by the earthquake, including pipes, water heaters, and furnace exhaust systems. If damage to homes is suspected, contacting the appropriate professional to make repairs is advised.