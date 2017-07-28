WASHINGTON- The Republican led Senate’s plan to roll back tenants of the Affordable Care Act died early Friday.

The so called “skinny repeal” bill failed to pass by a vote of 51 to 49. Three Republicans voted against the bill: Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and John McCain of Arizona. No Senate Democrats voted in favor of the bill.

Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R) supported the repeal measure. Following the vote, he issued this statement.

“Montanans have made it clear in election after election, they want Obamacare to be repealed and replaced. These families have paid far too much and have faced an increase of 133 percent in their premiums over the past five years. We must help these families and not let them suffer under this broken law anymore.”

U.S. Senator Jon Tester voted against the bill. He issued this statement early Friday morning.

“The Senate has once again wasted precious time and accomplished nothing. Republicans and Democrats must work together to lower the cost of health care for all Montanans.”