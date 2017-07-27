A man who authorities believe killed a woman in Jefferson City over the weekend died late Tuesday night during a traffic stop in Missoula .

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, an individual suspected to be involved in the death of 45-year-old Cassandra Dean Morrison of Jefferson County was spotted by police in Missoula, but things took an unexpected turn as officers attempted to make contact with the man.

Police stopped the vehicle on the 3600 block of Rattlesnake Drive and as they approached to make an arrest, the suspect shot and killed himself. Two other people were in the vehicle.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office was called in to investigate the incident.

“We started early this morning at the request of the Missoula Police Department and the Missoula County Attorney’s Office to go up and help them and start that investigation,” said Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton.

“So right now we’ve got a lot of interviews done some evidence collected. We just have a few more interviews we have to get done and keep moving in that direction,” Sheriff Holton added.

Morrison’s body was found on the side of the road in near Jefferson City on Sunday.

The Montana Department of Justice had asked Missoula Police Officers to conduct surveillance on the suspect at the Rattlesnake Drive residence. During that time the suspect and two others drove away from the home, so police followed the vehicle and pulled it over.

Officers knew the suspect was potentially armed, so they exited the vehicle with weapons drawn, and waited for a backup unit to arrive. That’s when the suspect shot himself.

Holton said having a third party investigation in these kinds of cases is routine, and in no way suggests Missoula officers did anything wrong during the stop.

“Our understanding is that the traffic stop was initiated or beginning when the death occurred. So that turns it into what’s called a custodial death. It’s just good practice and really common to bring in another agency and just have an outside set of eyes look and do the investigation,” Holton said.

He added that there’s no timetable as to when the investigation will be complete. The name of the suspect has not yet been released pending notification of his family by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

MTN’s Don Fisher