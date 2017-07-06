Happy Thursday,

Oh Mother Nature! Montana has just about seen it all recently. As the aftershocks continue to rumble, the heat wave and fire danger remain as well. The July Fire has shifted with the winds, moving west toward the town of Landusky forcing mandatory evacuations. The fire continues to grow, but firefighters have gotten a 25% containment line around the fire. Wind will remain out of the southeast for Friday pushing the fire west toward Landusky, but the wind will shift Saturday back to the west and could potentially push the fire toward Zortman again.

High temperatures were hot again, with most towns getting close to the records. Chester had a record high of 97. Helena was one degree shy of tying the record high. The heat wave will continue Friday and through the weekend. Friday will be hot, dry, and breezy with a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be near 100 degrees, and several record highs will be set or tied. Saturday will be the peak of the heatwave and temperatures will be in record territory. Highs will reach the upper 90s and low 100s for most of the state. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, mainly over the mountains. Sunday will be hot again, but thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening will cool temperatures off again after highs top out in the 90s to around 100. Thunderstorms will be scattered throughout western and central Montana. Monday will be breezy, hot, with low humidity, and a few thunderstorms. The fire danger will increase on Monday, as a weak “cool” front moves through the state. Highs will be in the 90s. Tuesday, there’s a chance for a break in the heatwave. The “cool” front will bring highs back down into the 80s for only a day, which would technically break the heatwave. But temperatures will heat back up into the 90s to around 100 for late next week and next weekend. July will continue to be very hot.

Be safe out there!

