Helena Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman Saturday night.

According to Helena Police, dispatchers received a call about a woman being shot just before midnight on Saturday.

The caller reportedly told police the woman was in a car in front of 29 12th Ave. The 23 year old woman was taken to St. Peter’s Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Officers located arrested 21 year old Skyler T. Schneider on charges of Deliberate Homicide and Tampering with Evidence.

Schneider is being held in the Lewis and Clark County Jail.

Police have not released the identity of the woman shot. The investigation is ongoing.