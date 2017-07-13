William Arocha, Jr., has been charged in connection with the death of Shane LaPlant last week in East Glacier Park.

He was 35 and left behind a wife and two children.

The stabbing happened on July 5. Witnesses told MTN News that it happened at a wedding party near the Bear Track Store.

The Glacier County Sheriff’s Office said earlier this week that a suspect was in custody, but declined at the time to release the name of the suspect. On Thursday, the prosecutor in the case confirmed to MTN News that Arocha is the suspect.

Arocha is facing charges of assault resulting in bodily injury, and negligent endangerment.

Arocha posted bail which was set at $3,500 despite prosecutors’ request for a $5,000 bond per charge.

We are continuing to investigate and will post an update when we get more information.

MTN’s David Sherman and Margaret DeMarco