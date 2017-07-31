HELENA – One of the largest firefighting planes in the world is currently stationed at the Helena Regional Airport.

The DC-10 #912 Slurry Bomber from 10 Tanker Air Carrier is currently in Montana to aid in fire suppression throughout the region and has made drops at the Sunrise Fire and Burdette Fire.

The 420,000-pound plane carries 11,600 gallons of fire retardant per load which is four times more retardant than any other tanker employed today.

At a flight speed of 345 mph the “load and return” rate of the tanker is less than a quarter of the time of other next generation air tankers. The tanker is capable of spreading fire retardant over a mile and a half in a single drop.

Story continues below



Helena Regional is one of the only airports in the state to be able to meet the plane’s runway weight and wingtip clearance requirements.

10 Tanker Flight Engineer Brad Pace said his favorite part of the job is hearing from the firefighters on the ground.

“It’s nice when those guys come back and say ‘hey thanks, you helped us out.’ and they’re usually pretty proud of it. They’re usually showing the little red spots on their shirt,” said Pace.

Pace said the tanker will probably be around for at least the next week before they head to the next location that needs them.

10 Tanker Air Carrier is a private contractor through the National Forrest Service.

In addition to the DC-10, the Helena Air Tanker Base has also seen Neptune BAE 146’s, Neptune P2V’s, Single Engine Air Tankers and numerous helicopters over the last week.