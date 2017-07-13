GREAT FALLS – Almost one year ago, the Vinyard II Fire started to make its way toward the Skyline Neighborhood on the north end of Great Falls.

Vaughn Volunteer Fire Chief Jason McAllister said this was one of the largest fires he has seen in Cascade County.

“The biggest take away from the learning process I would have to say is how many moving parts we had out there. Also how effectively we were able to mitigate the situation between that many people and that many departments. That fire could have been a lot worse than what it was,” McAllister said.

Story continues below



Volunteer fire departments, along with the City of Great Falls, learned some valuable lessons from the Vinyard II Fire.

Great Falls Fire Rescue Chief Steve Hester said the staffing that they had that day with the other departments is one thing that they will do again for future fires.

“The after action was pretty clear about not having the equipment to do the work, we have taken care of that. Better communication between our mutual aids partners in the city of Great Falls. And working with law enforcement on evacuations,” Hester said.

Coordinating with Cascade County, the City of Great Falls was able to get a brush truck, which means they are now able to drive and pump at the same time.

The new tool will help with to fight the fire through a direct attack instead of fighting it indirectly by letting the fire hit the city limits.

“We do have a communication plan now. Montana has a mutual aid set of channels and frequencies we can use during those kind of operations. Which is important because for interoperability proposes we need to be on the same frequencies to talk to one another,” Hester said.

Great Falls Fire Rescue has since signed mutual agreements with the different volunteers’ departments surrounding the city.

“Previously it was on a gentleman’s handshake so there was nothing formal in place. Now with this mutual aid contract in place, there is protocols and processors so there is no gray area,” McAllister said.

One of the biggest issues first responders faced during the fire was residents making their way to Skyline after the evacuation notice was sent out.

City of Great Falls Emergency Manager Dave Nordel said that when people get close to the fire, first responders shift their focus from fighting the fire to the safety of others.

“When we notified people to stay away from the area they kind of ignored that. They got up there and got mixed in the evacuation and firefighting process. They put themselves in actually personal harms way,” Nordel said.

Officials use an emergency alert app called Code Red, reverse 911 and media notifications when there is an evacuation, but still urge residents to follow those orders to exactly.

“The true first responder is the citizen. How the community reacts to something big will make us successful on our worst day,” Nordel said.

City officials noted that residents should not leave their sprinklers on during a fire because it can hurt the water pressure that firefighters need to fight it.