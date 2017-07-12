HELENA – The Office of Public Instruction has introduced the updated plan to meet the requirements of the Every Student Succeeds Act.

Superintendent of Public Instruction, Elsie Arntzen, said the goal of the plan is to allow school districts the flexibility to cater to their community’s specific needs and focus on student success.

The ESSA requires states to develop an education plan to show how federal requirements will be met.

Arntzen said the new plan promotes local control and flexibility, allowing schools to focus on academics and trades. This will aid in college and career readiness. Arntzen said it boils down to local trustees and school leaders to know what is best for their schools

Story continues below



“We know that one size does not fit all in Montana, especially in education. We are very unique. When students reflect in the mirror from whatever age they are, from kindergarten all the way to graduation, their skills are different because of from where they are and who they are as a person,” added Arntzen.

“We are continuing through this process and even the next year to further develop out indicators,” sais Susie Hedalan, Director Education.

Throughout the summer, OPI will take public input on the plan. To comment email ESSAinput@mt.gov or send to: 1227 11th Ave. Helena, MT 59601

To view the plan click here.