ANACONDA – An Oregon man was charged with felony attempted deliberate homicide in connection with stabbing a man outside an Anaconda bar early Sunday, according to Anaconda Police Chief Tim Barkell.

Justice Eckert, 21, of Redmond, Ore., is accused of stabbing a man with a pocket knife at least five times during a fight outside of Carmel’s Sports Bar and Grill on East Third Street early Sunday.

The 27-year-old victim was flown to a hospital in Missoula where he underwent surgery for the wounds. Barkell said the man was recovering from his injuries as of Tuesday.

Eckert allegedly told police he stabbed the man in self-defense, Barkell said.

Eckert also was charged with felony assault with a weapon Monday in Anaconda Justice Court and remains in jail Tuesday on $250,000 bond.

MTN’s John Emeigh