A pyrotechnics business called Big Sky Fireworks had thousands of dollars worth of equipment and fireworks stolen in Great Falls on Monday.

The Helena-based company conducts fireworks shows across the state.

They had a container delivered to Great Falls for Tuesday evening’s fireworks show, and it was broken into on Monday night.

The storage shed at West Bank Park was broken into at 5:42 p.m. on Monday, according to the Great Falls Police Department.

The GFPD said that $21,113 worth of fireworks and fireworks apparatuses were stolen.

The fireworks have since been replaced, and Tuesday night’s pyrotechnics show will go on as scheduled.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the GFPD at 727-7688, or Big Sky Fireworks owner Ric Almendinger at 406-465-0815.