UPDATE: After a search on horseback by the owners Thursday evening, Goofy the cow is still on the lose.

The cow escaped her owners Thursday afternoon after squeezing through a small hole while being transported from a veterinarian office.

UPDATE: The owners have asked for the public’s help in capturing the cow that has now been at large for over two hours.

Anyone with horses is encouraged to meet at Granite Street on the far west side of town.

UPDATE: Helena Police Department reported that at the beginning of the incident Four cows escaped. Three were captured right away, but the fourth was able to elude those trying to capture her.

The cow is still at large on the west side of town.

UPDATE: The cow has now been on the loose for about an hour.

She was originally seen on Custer and Benton she then fled to Bill Roberts where three employees and Animal Control tried to corral her but were unsuccessful.

She made her way to Last Chance Gulch and then back to Benton where she crossed Euclid towards Mount Helena.

There have been no reports of the location of the cow. We will update you as we get more information.

UPDATE: We are now hearing reports that there may be as many as four cows roaming the streets of Helena.

HELENA – A cow has been reportedly walking around on the Bill Roberts Golf Course Thursday afternoon.

Golf course volunteers and Animal Control worked to corral the animal as a crowd watched nearby.

The cow was seen on the front 9 of the course. He then moved on to the Nature Park area. He was last seen wandering the streets of Euclid and Benton towards the Lundy Center.