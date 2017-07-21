HELENA- Wind and heat Thursday grew two Lewis and Clark County wildfires by hundreds of acres.

The Park Creek Fire, a few miles north of Lincoln, grew to 2,725 acres in what officials called “extreme” fire behavior.

Fire managers with the Northern Rockies Wildland Fire Managment Team said the fire burned actively through large dead and downed trees. The cold front helped the fire make runs and burn area north of an established fuel break.

The Park Creek Fire has been burning since July 14th. It is 5 percent contained.

Extreme fire weather pushed the Arrastra Creek from a less than 100 acres to thousand of acres.

As of Thursday morning, the fire had burned more 2,099 acres with zero percent containment.

The Arrastra Creek fire is burning to the west of the Park Creek Fire. Additional resources are en route. The Northern Rockies Wildland Fire Managment Team is also managing the Arrastra Creek Fire.

Multiple closures are associated with both fires. You can find a comprehensive listing on the national incident management website Inciweb.