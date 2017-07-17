UPDATE: The Forest Service is now reporting that the Park Creek fire has burned 1,600 acres.

LINCOLN – The Park Creek Fire near Lincoln has now grown to an estimated 1,455 acres according to Kathy Bushnell of the U.S Forest Service.

The Forest Service said Monday that two factors caused the fire to grow overnight: the dense stands and dead timber fueling the fire and wind conditions.

The fire is located four miles north of Lincoln. According to Forest Service officials, it started by lightning on Friday and is actively burning in heavy, dense snag patches of timber on steep, rugged terrain.

Because of the nature of the terrain, firefighters are using indirect initial attack tactics and working where it’s safe to do so. Firefighters continue to work to suppress the fire. The focus has been the south end of the fire to prevent the further spread towards the Department of Natural Resources and private land.

A Type 2 Incident Management Team was brought in to combat the fire in the Lincoln Ranger District. DNRC and Lincoln Rural Fire personnel will continue to assist on the fire.

Besides the Type Two IMT, two 20 person crews, multiple fire engines and two more helicopters have been order to help in the efforts to suppress the fire. There are a total of 99 personnel on the fire. Helicopters are assisting and with water bucket drops.

Temporary trail closures in the area affect Train #418 from Sucker Creek road to Snowbank Lake, Trail #417 from the end of Forest Service Road and #1821 to Stonewall Mountain Lookout.

Road closures include Forest Road #1800 (Sucker Creek Road, for the Forest Service boundary on the west to FS Road, #330 (Copper Creek Road) on the east and FS #607 (Park Creek Road) from the intersection of Forest Service road #4106 to the Forest Service boundary.

