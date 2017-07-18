LINCOLN – An emergency order has been issued for some Forest Service Roads in the Lincoln District near the Park Creek Fire.

Fire crews continued to battle the fire a few miles north of Lincoln on Tuesday.

The fire started on Friday by lightning and is still zero percent contained. It has burned a total of 1,600 acres, according to fire officials. The Fire grew more than 1,000 acres on Sunday night.

A Type 2 Incident Management Team was brought in to combat the fire in the Lincoln Ranger District. DNRC and Lincoln Rural Fire personnel will continue to assist on the fire.

Besides the Type 2 IMT, three 20 person crews, four fire engines, miscellaneous heavy equipment, and two helicopters. Total personnel working on the incident is 138. Support from aircraft and local fire engines is available, as needed.

Officials reported that on Monday the fire was active mainly in the large dead and downed logs and exhibited short duration crown runs through pockets of bug-killed trees. An aerial reconnaissance flight identified two spot fires burning in the old Snow-Talon fire scar to the north much of which is still green but will continue to dry out with the warm weather.

Weather conditions today are predicted to be hot and dry with possible thunderstorms that could generate strong winds.

A five-person module will provide structure protection by wrapping the Stonewall Mountain Lookout. Helicopters will continue to assist firefighting efforts. The fire is expected to burn actively in the head of Park Creek and advance to the northeast. Smoke is and will remain very visible.

Those driving on Highway 200 should expect heavy traffic because of the fire. Officials say to go slow and be aware of fire traffic entering and exiting the highway west of Lincoln.

Effective Tuesday the following are a list of road closures. The restrictions mean that only those with special permits are allowed to be on the roads. This includes any federal, state and local law enforcement or member of a rescue team or firefighter force.

Violators could face up to a $5,000 fine and six months in Jail.

National Forest System Road (NFSR) 1800 (Sucker Creek Road) from the Forest Service boundary on the west (Township 15 North, Range 8 West, Section 32) to NFSR 330 (Copper Creek Road) on the east (Township 15 North, Range 8 West, Section 25); and

NFSR 607 (Park Creek Road) from the intersection of NFSR 4106 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 33) to the Forest Service boundary (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 36).

NFSR 607 D1 and D2 from the intersection of NFSR 607 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 34) on the south to the end of the roads (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 34).

NFSR 607 E1 from the intersection of NFSR 607 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 34) on the north to the Forest Service boundary (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 34) on the south.

NFSR 607 F1 from the intersection of NFSR 607 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 27) on the south to the end of the road (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 22).

NFSR 607 F2 from the intersection of NFSR 607 F1 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 34) on the west to the end of the road (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 35).

NFSR 607 H1 from the intersection of NFSR 607 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 27) on the south to the end of the road (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 22).

U-430 from the intersection of NFSR 607 H1 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 35) on the north to NFSR 607 H1 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 35) on the south.

U-431 from the intersection of NFSR 607 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 34) on the north to the NFSR 607 E1 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 34) on the south.

*These restrictions are in support of the Park Creek Fire and will remain in effect until Sept. 7 unless rescinded sooner.