LINCOLN – The Park Creek Fire continues to grow with very little containment as firefighters battle the blaze located a few miles north of Lincoln.

The fire is now at 1,856 acres, 250 acres larger than what it was Tuesday night. The fire did, however, grow less overnight than in days past.

Fire officials said it is only 5 percent contained. New fires were reported from Tuesday night’s lightning.

The fire is active mainly in the dead and downed logs and exhibited short duration crown runs through pockets of bug-killed trees. Officials are working to contain the amount of fuel the fire burns, but the dead fuel coupled with the steep, rugged terrain is a safety concern. Fire officials expect the fire to continue to spread northeast.

Story continues below



Weather conditions on Wednesday are predicted to be cooler and dry with lighter winds affecting the fire activity. Officials say the ridgetops could see 30 mph winds making helicopter operations a challenge.

A Type 2 Incident Management Team was brought in to combat the fire on Monday in the Lincoln Ranger District. DNRC and Lincoln Rural Fire personnel will continue to assist on the fire.

Besides the Type 2 IMT, two 20 person crews, four fire engines, heavy equipment and two helicopters. 127 people are assigned to the fire. Support from aircraft and local fire engines is available, as needed. Helicopters are on call to drop water.

Temporary trail and road closures are still in effect.

The restrictions mean that only those with special permits are allowed to be on the roads. That includes any federal, state and local law enforcement or member of a rescue team or firefighter force.

*These restrictions are in support of the Park Creek Fire and will remain in effect until Sept. 7 unless rescinded sooner.