GREAT FALLS – A petition to recall Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been approved by the Pondera County Clerk and Recorder. The petition is now ready to be circulated.

Petitioners will hold an upcoming meeting to have the circulators notarized as well as have petitioners cite incompetence as their reason for initiating the recall effort.

“I want to see this county, our town, the surrounding towns that are in the county, under good leadership,” Petitioner Stacy Welker said.

Among the allegations are that Suta:

“Left the county unprotected by having only one officer on duty for the entire county countless times”

“Openly created dating profiles while married and cited sex as a hobby”

“Has spoken openly about cases with multiple people in his presence”

“Has created a hostile work environment”

is “Not someone who takes responsibility for his actions”

“Has abused his power by protecting his kids when they’ve committed offenses”

Story continues below



The petition needs 530 signatures, or 15 percent of eligible voters from the last election in the county. Petitioners have 90 days to collect the signatures.

If they receive the required number of signatures, the petition will go back to the Clerk & Recorder to have the signatures verified. If they are verified, then Sheriff Suta would have the opportunity to write a rebuttal, which would be printed on the ballot should there be a recall election.

In the recall election, Pondera County voters would vote yes or no on whether to recall Sheriff Suta.

MTN News talked with Sheriff Suta on Monday.

“I’m not perfect by any means, I have made a lot of mistakes, but I obviously deny these allegations,” Suta said.

AP writer: Julianne Dellorso