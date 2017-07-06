UPDATE (10:03 a.m.) – A spokesperson for the BLM reported Thursday morning that a mandatory evacuation has been ordered for the residents of Landusky by the Phillips County Sheriff.

ZORTMAN – The Bureau of Land Management reported late Wednesday night, that the July Fire is now up to 2,100 acres.

The BLM has reported that the fire has grown overnight prompting potential evacuations. Phillips County Sheriff’s Deputies have told residents of Landusky to be prepared to evacuate. The winds have shifted coming out of the east-southeast pushing the fire northwest towards Landusky.

The fire spread overnight to within 1.5 miles of Little Rockies Christian Camp south of Landusky. The camp is currently vacant and the caretaker has left. Wildland Firefighters and equipment are staging at the camp.

Fire Information Officers from the Type-2 Incident Management Team will be in Landusky Thursday to provide residents with more detailed information. A structure protection crew has been assigned to Landusky.

The fire was first reported near the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Fire officials reported, as of Wednesday, the acreage at 1,669.

Officials say the fire is zero percent contained. BLM officials said strong winds increased the fire activity on the southwest edge of the July Fire. The fire is burning in mixed timber and on grassy plains, mostly on lands managed by the BLM.

Additional firefighters and equipment arrived throughout the day to the July Fire on Wednesday, reinforcing more than 136 already on scene. The fire control effort continued to make heavy use of firefighting aircraft, engines, and bulldozers.

As the numbers of firefighters increased, a Type 2 Incident Management Team spent the day preparing to take command of the growing firefight at 6 a.m. Thursday. That team will lead the fire crews from the BLM, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources, Phillips County and a number of volunteer fire departments.

The wind conditions along with hot and dry temperatures have made for prime fire conditions. More than 17 new fires have sparked in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday night in Northern Rocky Mountain area according to the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation

No mandatory evacuations have been ordered as of Thursday morning; however, Law enforcement from the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office and BLM are in the vicinity to assist with evacuations if they become necessary.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. To report wildfires, call 911 or the Lewistown Interagency Dispatch Center at (406) 538-1072.

*Video courtesy of the BLM