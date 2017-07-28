HELENA-A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 15 north of Helena Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers received reports of a Cessna 172 having engine trouble just before 1:30 pm.

The pilot brought the plane down safely near Mile Marker 211 in the north bound lanes. Mile Marker 211 is about two miles north of the Gates of the Mountains exit.

Two people were on board when the plane landed, a student pilot and an instructor. They were both uninjured.

A mechanic from the airport was dispatched to examine the plane. A faulty throttle cable was determined to be the problem.

The mechanic will try to fix the plane. Officials are trying to get permission to fly the plane out once it is repaired.

The Montana Highway Patrol and Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office responded.

Eric Jochim and Dennis Carlson reporting for MTN