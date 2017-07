HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Four people are in police custody in connection with the weekend death of a 41-year-old man on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in northeastern Montana.

The FBI, which is handling the investigation, said Wednesday that the body of Patrick Wayne Mitchell was found early Saturday in Poplar.

The FBI said two men and two women were being held by Fort Peck Tribal Police in connection with the case. The agency did not say how Mitchell died.