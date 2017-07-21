HELENA – Helena Police Department is looking for a stolen vehicle that was involved in a high-speed chase Friday afternoon.

HPD Captian Curt Stinson said a car dealership reported a 2006 grey one ton Dodge diesel pick-up truck stolen on July 7.

Officers located the vehicle and began to pursue it. HPD reported the truck reached “high speeds” and began passing other vehicles on the interstate so they ended the pursuit.

The truck has no license plates and was last seen near Lincoln Road and Interstate-15. It has not been located.