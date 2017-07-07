The Billings Police Department announced Friday that a missing person case is now a murder investigation.

Police Capt. Jeremy House issued a press release shortly after noon Friday stating the case involving Rory Wanner is now an active homicide investigation. Detectives are “pursuing leads and have identified persons of interest,” House said.

House said no other information would be immediately released. It was unclear if investigators have located a body or know how Wanner died.

While authorities would not provide further information about the persons of interest, details in charging documents filed against a pair of Billings men this week are similar to the facts known in Wanner’s disappearance.

Two men have been charged in Yellowstone County Justice Court with tampering with evidence. A 37-year-old man was charged on Thursday and a 35-year-old man was charged Wednesday.

According to charging documents, the men removed evidence of an assault, including bloody clothing, from a residence on Ginger Avenue in the Billings Heights.

Police believed that assault occurred June 28. Wanner was last heard from around 9 p.m. that same day. Wanner was headed to a friend’s house in the Heights but never arrived, according to his friend.

Wanner’s white Jeep Wagoner was found abandoned in a Heights residential area on Saturday, according to police.

Confidential witnesses told authorities that the two men who disposed of the bloody clothing also took the entire dumpster full of evidence to an unknown location to prevent police from finding the evidence.

Police carried out a search warrant at the Ginger Avenue residence on Sunday and found that the home had been cleaned with bleach.

Despite the cleaning, authorities were able to locate blood stains on the staircase, a speaker box and a piece of baseboard.

Police would not confirm that the defendants in that case are involved in the murder of Wanner.

The 37-year-old defendant is being held at the Yellowstone County jail on $100,000 bond. The 35-year-old man posted bond.