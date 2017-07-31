BILLINGS – Remains found south of Roundup could be linked to a missing Billings man police said Monday.

Police Chief Rich St. John said in a press release that badly decomposed, possible human remains were found in a shallow grave Sunday.

“Billings Police Investigative efforts into the whereabouts of Rory Wanner have centered around the Roundup area and detectives were called to further the investigation,” St. John said in the press release. ” A team of forensic specialists are traveling from Missoula to assist with the recovery and identification.”

The remains were found by a landowner who contacted the Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office, the chief said.