Police in Glacier County are continuing to search for Ashley Loring HeavyRunner.

Ashley is 20 years old, 5 feet 2 inches and about 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans on Monday in Browning.

Loring’s sister Kimberly said that the police have not been keeping the family informed about what is going on in the investigation.

“I have been calling the station asking if I could talk to an officer. It has almost been three days now since I have talked to an officer and no one has called me. They want me to go down there but we are out searching,” Kimberly said.

Kimberly said Loring was with friends in the Saint Mary’s area when she was last seen.

The family has been posting flyers and searching the area where she was last seen, hoping to find something.

“My sister is missing and we keep looking for her. Everyone says she’s not, but she is missing. This is not like her. She will call and she would have called if she could call. She would be home and she would be with us. We have been searching for over a month now and we can not find her,” Kimberly said.

Kimberly said they have talked to Loring’s friends and all of them say they have not seen her since the beginning of June.

“I will never stop looking for you. I hope you know that we love you. We are searching and we will find you,” Kimberly said

Authorities have not yet released any other information.

If you have seen Ashley or have any information about her, call the Browning Police Department at 406-338-4000.