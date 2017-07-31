There’s a new small business owner in town. She’s just 12 years old and she’s clicking her camera to help find a cure for cancer.

Bozeman resident Lucy Hauskins created the online business, ‘Clicks for a Cure’ where she sells custom stationary and photos.

But she doesn’t keep any of the profit; all of her proceeds are donated to cancer research. And there’s another twist; Hauskins takes all of the photos herself on her Nikon L340 camera, which she got last year.

“I kind of had bought a camera earlier, and I just like photography, so I kind of thought that would go well together, and it kind of just came to me,” said Hauskins.

After seeing others endure the struggle of fighting cancer, Hauskins decided it was time to act; “At the time, I knew four kids under the age of 10 who were battling cancer, and I wanted to do something more.”

And that’s exactly what she did. Hauskins raised $500 for the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and delivered the check herself last week.

But she’s not stopping there, “And I hope to reach $1000,” she said. “Just combining my love of photography to help and solve a real-world problem, I really like doing it.”

Hauskins enjoys photographing the beauty of nature, and features images such as ‘Tulip in Bloom,’ and ‘Sunset by the shore,’ on her website.

‘Clicks for a Cure,’ is also teaching Hauskins lessons about running her own business.

“I learned that you really have to keep track of the money because if you don’t, it’s hard to keep track of who ordered what, how much it costs, and I’m also learning different ways of advertising, it’s a lot harder than you think,” she said.

She’s been taking photos with her camera for over a year and plans to keep on clicking her camera for a cure. “Yeah, I hope to continue it for a while,” she said. “It’s really fun.”

If you would like to purchase stationery or photos or donate, you can visit the ‘Clicks for a Cure’ website, or visit the Facebook page.

MTN’s Kaitlin Corbett